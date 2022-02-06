The Nigeria Volleyball Federation has expressed delight over the successful transfer of two Nigeria U19 players, Izuchukwu Nwachukwu and Pascal Ozokoye.
Izuchukwu Nwachukwu and Pascal Ozokoye have joined Partizani SC of Albania from Plateau Rocks on Friday
The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod said this is a testimony to the development programs of the board.
Nimrod said the signing of both players will open more doors for young volleyball players in Europe and other top League in the World.
He said, “I am happy the dividends of investing in younger players is manifesting. The vision of the board is the development of volley-ball from the grassroots and you can see that it is paying off.
“Few years ago, Fernabache signed Arinze Nwan- chukwu (Former Nigeria U19 player) and today, Partizani SC is signing two Nigeria U19 players; this means the future of the senior national team is bright.”
Nimrod urged players play- ing in the country’s leagues to remain determined and focused in the 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Season.
The Secretary General of Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3 said, “Nwanchukwu and Ozokoye both played at the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League and we were noticed by various foreign clubs.
