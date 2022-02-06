The Nigeria Volleyball Federation has expressed delight over the successful transfer of two Nigeria U19 players, Izuchukwu Nwachukwu and Pascal Ozokoye.

Izuchukwu Nwachukwu and Pascal Ozokoye have joined Partizani SC of Albania from Plateau Rocks on Friday

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod said this is a testimony to the development programs of the board.

Nimrod said the signing of both players will open more doors for young volleyball players in Europe and other top League in the World.

He said, “I am happy the dividends of investing in younger players is manifesting. The vision of the board is the development of volley-ball from the grassroots and you can see that it is paying off.

