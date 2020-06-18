Director–General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari , to forward the name of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive head of the Commission.

Mr Okwuchukwu made this call on yesterday in his office in Abuja while hosting Magu who paid him a Courtesy Visit.

According to him, the magnitude and latitude of impact the EFCC has made in the last five years, under the watch of Magu, showed that greater impact could be made in the war against corruption, if the government confirms his appointment.

“Accordingly, for Magu having passed through the crucible, for Magu having contained the furnace of corruption merchants that fight back on a daily basis, for Magu having endured the murder of his Police guard and all manner of atrocities, we earnestly plead with Mr. President to please CONFIRM Magu’s Chairmanship. The confirmation we reason will spur Magu to cover harder grounds and assuage those who cite lopsided anti-graft war”, he said.

Okechukwu expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the ownership of a forfeited property for the Voice of Nigeria, thereby making the media outfit a landlord : “In 2019, by God’s grace, VON became a landlord, the owner of this imposing corporate headquarters, courtesy of President Buhari’s anti-graft war in which Magu is a frontline commander.