Director–General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, will on September 16, in Abuja, chair the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Local Government Chairmen Merit Award (LOGMA) where he will also present the keynote address.

The award organised annually by Mentors Communications Limited is an initiative to reward outstanding local government chairmen across the country.

A statement by National Coordinator of LOGMA, Chief Bayode Ojo, said the awards are packaged to reward excellence in grassroots governance.

He said apart from the usual conferment of the award on deserving recipients, this year’s edition would also witness the presentation of prizes to winners in different categories, with star prize winners going home with 10-seater buses.

Chairmen to be honoured include Abdulraheem Ozovehe of Okchi Local Government; Prince Kayode Aroloye, Idanre LGA; Cosmas Ugwueze, Nsukka LGA; Dyegen Anthony, Makurdi LGA; Fikanah Kados Fwa of Demsa; Rasulu Idowu, Ojo; Dr Ebinyo Tumer, Ogbia; Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, Uyo LGA and Funmilayo Muhammed of Apapa Iganmu Local Government.

