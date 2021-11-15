Mr Osita Okechukwu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse the electronic transmission of results contained in the recent Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly.

Okechukwu, director-general, Voice of Nigeria (VON) said this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

On the raging controversy over Direct Primary mode of electing party candidates inserted into the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Okechukwu, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to throw away the baby and the bathe water.

“My candid appeal is that Mr. President should endorse the Electronic Transmission contained therein, which is the mother of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS).”

Okechukwu re-echoed that BIVAS is Vaccine to Vote Rigging; the most patriotic item in the Bill, an offspring of electronic transmission which ultimately fulfills the legacy pledge of Mr President to bequeath credible, free and fair elections to Nigerians.

“I am sincerely afraid that the controversy, hyperbole and cacophony of voices over direct primary may wittingly or unwittingly scuttle the entire Electoral Bill, thus throwaway the baby – BIVAS and the bathe water – Direct Primary. Mr President please avoid this boobytrap against electronic transmission,” he said.

