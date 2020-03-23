Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, has charged the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and the Nigeria media in general to publicise the agrarian revolution of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He argued that since 1970, no Nigeria president has devoted energy and even invested to revolutionise agriculture as much as President Buhari has done.

Speaking when he hosted the chairperson of BON, Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, noted that broadcasters should, as a matter of urgent national importance, publicise the ongoing agricultural revolution.

“May I start by congratulating my Sister, Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim for her election as Chairperson, BON. For us it is a milestone because Hajia Sa’a is the first lady chair of BON.

“Permit me to appeal that in crisis time as we have today, we, broadcasters, should as a matter of urgent national importance, publicise the ongoing agricultural revolution, which one christened Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution (BUGREV). One dubbed it a revolution because it is a policy designed to contain global crisis like the Covid-19.

“Mr President as a former Oil Minister has carefully over the years watched the vagaries of international oil price, which cannot be relied upon and reasoned that the best option is to diversify our economy by investing heavily in modern agricultural techniques.

“For the avoidance of doubt, post 1970, no president has ever devoted energy and invested as much as President Buhari did. Yes there are challenges confronting BUGREV like herdsmen/farmers clashes and reluctance of youths to key in; however information is what is needed for our youths to buy into BUGREV and to constantly remind government of the imperative to curb Herdsmen/Farmers clashes.

“As a matter of fact, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,mandates us as the Fourth Estate of the realm to criticise bad government policies and project good government policies. This is one good policy we should market for the collective good of all.

“Consequently, BUGREV is an antidote to our over dependence on Mono-Oil-Economy and gross unemployment.

“In sum, we should showcase BUGREV for it will accelerate the diversification of our economy and shield us from the vagaries of unpredictable fluctuations of international Oil price,” he said.