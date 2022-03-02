By Chukwudi Enekwechi

Nigeria’s external radio service, Voice of Nigeria, can be described as an equivalent to British Broadcasting Corporation and Voice of America. It was established and commissioned in 1961 by Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s government to serve as the external radio service of the then Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. It was not until thirty years later that the organisation was severed from the NBC and granted full autonomy through an Act of Parliament No 15 of 1991. The Act equally granted the corporation the exclusive mandate to be the only radio station in Nigeria permitted by law to broadcast news and information about Nigeria externally. They are also mandated to project the views of the Federal Government as stated in section 5(3) of VON Establishment Act.

VON has a ‘’mission to reflect Nigerian and African vision in their broadcasts, as well as winning and sustaining the attention, respect and goodwill of listeners worldwide, particularly Nigerians and Africans in the Diaspora; making Nigeria’s voice to be heard more positively in the shaping of the world’’. Their vision is ‘’to become the international radio broadcasting station of first choice for anyone interested in Nigeria and Africa’’.

While in the past most Nigerians were befuddled as to the role and mandate of VON, the current management of the corporation under a consummate and articulate technocrat cum politician, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has made deliberate efforts towards advancing the mandate of the organisation, as well as creating awareness about its existence and the roles they play in the affairs of Nigeria, its citizens and foreigners alike. Okechukwu along with his management team has embarked on a huge expansion of the corporation in all spheres, especially in operations, equipment, manpower, training and resources.

Through a dint of hard work and determination to upgrade VON to a Nigerian brand with global reach, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Okechukwu wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari requesting for a new office complex befitting of the important role they play in information dissemination, and on Wednesday 13th of September, 2018 VON acquired a new corporate office in Abuja after the request was graciously approved by President Buhari.

This massive edifice located at plot 1386 Oda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja is not only imposing but adequately projects VON as a true global brand from Nigeria. It must be stated that this massive office complex was acquired by VON following the diligent execution of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war. The building was one of those for which the courts have issued final forfeiture verdicts. With offices in seventeen states of the country and staff strength of 1200, the organisation has continued to record landmark achievements under Mr. Okechukwu as they can now boast of state-of-the-art studios at their headquarters in Abuja. The station has also been fully digitized as they now broadcast through the Digital Radio Mundial (DRM). Apart from the normal broadcast on terrestrial broadcast, they also reach their audiences through various platforms such as social media (Facebook, twitter, YouTube) and stream live to their audiences on VON news app.

On their feedback mechanism, VON is now able to receive audience feedback from across the globe through emails and their traditional terrestrial broadcast system. As an external radio outfit with diverse listenership, VON is able to broadcast in eight languages which include Igbo, Hausa, English, Yoruba, French, Fulfude, Arabic and Kiswahili. As a further step towards broadening their audience reach VON signed a memorandum of understanding with Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, and this type of partnerships as well as VON’s increasing profile across the globe has attracted the recognition of local and international organisations. For example the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association Award, UNICEF Award, Radio Iran Award, NNMA Award DAME Excellence Award for Media Excellence. From the foregoing it can be said that VON has remained true to their vision and under Okechukwu has remarkably accomplished their mission and all these attainments were made possible because of the foresight of the leadership. Perhaps one of the major reasons for the sterling performance of today’s VON is that the staff are highly motivated and therefore endeavour to work with dedication and patriotism.

In this era when Nigeria is confronted with image problem based on the security challenges and sundry issues, VON can and indeed is playing an important role to present the alternative viewpoints and the positive aspects of the country to their diverse audiences abroad. By so doing they will restore investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy thereby helping to create jobs for the Nigerian teeming youth population. It is also needless to say that job creation and heightened economic and agricultural activities will greatly reduce insecurity and boost the country’s economy.

It is also commendable that as part of its mandate, VON is partnering with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reach Nigerians in the Diaspora, and in today’s world when the attention of the listeners is being competed for by several media outlets including social media, every effort should be made to ensure that VON sustains the momentum which it has already garnered under Okechukwu’s leadership.

