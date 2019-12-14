Damiete Braide

Voice of Reason (VOR), a renowned Yoruba group, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to place history and posterity into considerations in whatever actions and policies his administration will undertake or initiate.

The group consisting of professionals such as, former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Tunji Alapini, Dr. Ebun Soniya, Dr. Ladi Awosika; former Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Lanre Towry-Cowkry, Chief Femi Kufo, Mr. Bolaji Ogunseye, Tokunbo Ekunanim, among others, made this known in Lagos yesterday.

The chairman of the group, Dr Olufemi Adegoke said, ‘anarchy looms in Nigeria and the country may soon become a Hobbesian State of Nature if the abuse of human rights, assault on Judiciary and disregard to court orders, desecration of federal charter principle among others continue to reign over democratic ethics.

They condemned the continuous incarceration of journalist and pro-democracy crusader, Mr. Omoyele Sowore against court orders. They demanded for urgent restructuring of Nigeria’s political, economic and social structures, warning that a delay in doing that would spell doom for the country. They equally urged President Buhari to take over governance of the country and purge his administration of many unelected characters currently ruling the country by proxy.

Adegoke noted, “ It is now clear to every objective observer of the goings-on in the nation that we do have very present and urgent reasons for all Nigerians to worry about the trajectory in the governance of the country. The problems revolve around the way the country is being administered. The reality is that the President has fallen short of all expectations and on his own solemn promises, freely given.”

Adegoke recalled on August 8, 2018, the nation woke up to the news and the pictures of DSS operatives preventing members from entering the National Assembly. This was for all intents and purposes an attempted coup against democracy. The desecration of the temple of representative governance was fortunately brought to an end by the quick action of the Vice President. We cannot recall that the President has to-date instructed that treasonable felony charges be brought against those who brought us close to the precipice of chaos and global disgrace

“ We would love to see actions to convince Nigerians, and the world at large, that he believes in Democracy, and will use all the powers of his office to deepen it, and that he will uphold the rule of law, reinvigorate the fight against corruption, restore every citizen’s faith in the oneness of Nigeria and make the necessary constitutional changes to find a much more efficient and fairer governance structure for Nigeria.

In his conclusion, Adegoke stated “as keen observers of the goings-on in the polity, we state without any equivocation that the President needs to act urgently not only to restore his integrity and align his lofty rhetoric with his actions but to regenerate in Nigerians faith that it is possible to have leaders that can serve all without discrimination.

“ We urge the President to borrow a leaf from General Gowon and do that which will strengthen the unity of Nigeria by leading the fight to restructure Nigeria, renew the citizens’ commitment to Nigeria, galvanise everybody’s energy to build a nation where no one is oppressed” he added.