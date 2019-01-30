Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has enjoined the people of the state to take their destiny in their own hands, by voting against alleged impunity and oppression of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Ortom, made the call yesterday, at the palace of the Ter Makurdi, while consulting with the royal fathers on his reelection.

The governor said he identified those who planned to attack Benue State and reported them to the security agencies controlled by the Federal Government, ‘’but no action was taken even after the attacks and killings.’’

He maintained that the most recent development on the matter was the alleged plan to compromise Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) ‘’so that it would no longer stop attacks on the people.’’

Ortom added that only massive voting against the ruling government could register the displeasure of the people of the state and ensure more decisive action, stressing that if the people failed to take that action, no one would stick out his neck for them in future.

He said he had already directed chairmen of local governments affected by recent killings this year to forward the names and other statistics of those affected to the press to prove the point.

The governor who listed lack of funds due to the recession that hit the country, social vices and insecurity as major challenges during his first tenure promised that his second tenure would be better than the first.