A rift among Israeli coalition partners on Wednesday erupted over a controversial proposal challenging the legal system, which was supported by members of the Prime Minister’s party but voted down.

Members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party voted in favour of the proposal to establish a parliamentary committee of inquiry into conflicts of interest in the Supreme Court and in courts in general.

This, however, drew reactions from Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party as well as the Labour party.

However, 43 out of the 120 lawmakers voted in favour of the proposal and 54 opposed. The rest were absent, including Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has repeatedly attacked the judicial system in Israel, accusing it of a “witch hunt” against him.

He stands trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

At the start of his trial in May, he accused police, prosecutors and left-wing journalists of joining forces to create “fabricated and delusional cases” against him.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn of the Blue and White Party said he was ashamed of the proposal and accused Likud of breaching a coalition agreement by supporting it.

The vote came at the height of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

“Instead of dealing with the unemployed and the self-employed – the Likud wants to investigate the judges,” Gantz said.

Economy Minister Amir Peretz of the Labour Party accused Netanyahu of creating crisis which could lead to elections.

Knesset Speaker Miki Zohar of Likud said his party was voting for the proposal solely out of the desire to live up to voters’ expectations.

“We have no desire to go to elections,” he said. (dpa/NAN)