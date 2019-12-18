Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Worried by the high rate of illiteracy and rot in education infrastructure, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has tasked northern governors to invest more funds to boost education in the region.

Speaking in Kaduna, yesterday, at the commemoration lecture of Malam Haruna Soba, Emir Sanusi said if governors earmark more funds in their budgets to education, the region would be be better off.

The lecture was entitled: “Education as an instrument for national integration: The Northern Nigerian Crisis.”

“As northern governors you should set aside enough budget to take care of education in your respective states,” Emir Sanusi, who was represented by Habibu Bello said.

Malam Haruna Soba was the first northerner to become chief education officer in charge of teacher training.

After the creation of new states, he was deployed to the North-Central and promoted Chief Inspector of Education in 1968. He died in 1988.

Former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and elder statesman, Prof. Ango Abdullahi who addressed journalists at the event said if parents accept the reality that education is the backbone of human development, the north would witness improvement.

“When I went to secondary school in 1953, there was only one secondary school in the entire northern Nigeria: Balewa College. What my parents did was to accept the reality that education is basic for human social and national development. As an individual you are virtually nothing if you don’t have education,” he said.

Abdullahi who is the acting Chairman of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) blamed politicians for the educational backward in the region.

“If you look at the failure of politicians in Nigeria it is an all round failure. Education is just one aspect of the failure, but it is so basic. If you look at chapter two of the constitution of Nigeria, you will discover that is the soul of the constitution. The failure of politicians is that they have abandoned that chapter.

There is no clause of that chapter that is being implemented. It has been abandoned. Our economy has been handed over to some people somewhere.

There are more engineers today in Nigeria than there are engineers in UK, but who are the people building our roads?” he queried.