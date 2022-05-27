The Advocacy for Job Creation (AJC) has warned delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Congress (APC) and other major parties to elect a Job creator who has an experience and record of creating jobs as the flagbearers of their Party in the 2023 general elections. Zoning should be a factor, if the party considers zoning the presidency to a job Creator, Hon. Nwoye insist.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the national coordinator, Hon. Billy Nwoye insists that what Nigerians want is a job creator. The millions of unemployed youths need a candidate that will create jobs. Hon. Nwoye continued.

The Group’s General Secretary Caleb Onyeabor emphasized that the 2023 general election must be driven by issues of job creation and only candidates with a track record of creating jobs as well as providing favorable conditions for businesses will be supported by the millions of unemployed youths in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Adding to the above statement, the Head of Research and Statistics of the group, Daniel Nnaji said that it is time for real issues to drive Elections in Nigeria. He said that the group has been monitoring unemployment statistics and policies of different governments on job creation. He lamented that the current government has performed woefully as unemployment rate continues to skyrocket and more businesses struggle or close shop.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A lead advocacy partner, Mr Nnadozie Kanu, added that the group is serious about mobilizing the millions of unemployed and underemployed youths into voting only for candidates that have the capacity to create jobs.

The delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Congress (APC) and other major parties are advised to give Nigerians a candidate that has the capacity to create jobs if they want the massive support of young persons in the country in the general Elections. The group is watching closely and will definitely decide on who the best candidate from these parties are so that the millions of her unemployed members will massively support in 2023

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The Advocacy for Job Creation A4JC is a non government organization championing the cause for job creation as the panacea to the vast poverty and unemployment in Nigeria. The group monitors government job creation policies, evaluates the economic policies of government at different levels, recommends sound job creation policies to government while mobilizing youths to hold government accountable. The group also organizes skill acquisition trainings, facilitate loans and grant for small businesses among others.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .