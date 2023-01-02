From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As Nigerians head to the polls in February, the Director of Media and Publicity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Chief Sanya Atofarati, has called on voters to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for them to be liberated from the claws of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and to encounter that positive change they have been longing for.

The PCC spokesperson who said the 2023 election would afford Nigerians the opportunity for a revolution through the ballots and vote out the maladministration allegedly brought on them by the Buhari administration, noted that the PDP is the only party that can ensure a better nation is enthroned.

Atofarati made the remarks in Ikere-Ekiti during the distribution of food items and other materials including cash gifts to residents and party members by the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1, Henrich Akomolafe.

Atofarati, who is the zonal publicity secretary of the PDP in the South West further said that the change the APC promised Nigerians in 2015 has only succeeded in plunging the people of the country into abysmal poverty.

He noted that the experience and capacity of the former vice president coupled with his manifesto if elected would turn things around for the better and improve the livelihoods of the citizens.

Atofarati said, “Nigerians are not only tired of the Buhari-led government but languishing in abject poverty. Unemployed number of Nigerian youths are more than 40% of the population.

“During the 2015 Presidential Campaigns, the APC asked Nigerians to stone them if after six months no significant change is achieved both in Education, Infrastructure, Security, Health and all but today, Nigerians have been so battered by hunger to the extent that they can no longer lift up their hands even to cast a stone. The once giant of Africa has been so molested that even Nigerian youths now prefer to live in Ghana.

“Today, all our vibrant medical personnel have abandoned the country for fear of uncertainty, hunger and insecurity. The Lord who has seen our sufferings as a people has given us yet another opportunity to vote out bad leadership via the ballots. We must ensure that all hands are on deck and vote for Atiku Abubakar to help us rescue the country from the claws of her oppressors.”

Speaking on the candidacy of Akomolafe, Atofarati commended the 30-year-old candidate for the gesture extended to the people during the yuletide, stating that the PDP candidate for the Federal Constituency remained one of the most successful and vibrant youths in the country, who he said would offer the people quality representation when elected.

“As it stands today, Engr Henrich Akomolafe remains the voice and hope of Nigerian youths being the youngest House of Representatives candidate both in PDP and other mushroom parties. This indicates that Atiku as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will benefit the youths more,” he said.