From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, told Igbo to vote for him during the forthcoming polls if they were serious about becoming Nigeria’s president in the future.

He stated this while addressing his party faithful in Awka, Anambra State capital during their presidential campaign rally which took place at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square.

“The people of Anambra State, I am sure you know that I am going to be the stepping stone to an Igbo president in this country. I have shown it by my actions because this is the third time I am running with an Igbo man. If you really want to produce a president, then vote Atiku/Okowa ticket”, he said.

But at a non-partisan stakeholders’ meeting held at Uche Ekwunife’s centre shortly after his rally, Atiku made mockery of Bola Tinubu’s outing at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu, his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), delegated some of his aides and associates to respond to questions fired at him shortly after presenting his speech at the venue.

Atiku, who was responding to questions thrown at him during the stakeholders’ meeting, said that he wouldn’t assign questions or responsibilities he was supposed to take care of to anyone just as Tinubu did.

Although the Waziri Adamawa did not mention Asiwaju’s name, he obviously was referring to his Chatham House outing where he delegated some of his aides and associates to respond to questions thrown at him.

“I won’t assign questions to anybody here; I am going to answer them myself,” Atiku mocked.

Going forward, Atiku promised to carry Ndigbo, and indeed all Nigerians, along in his government if elected. He said that he has the interest of Ndigbo at heart and that he would stop at nothing to protect same.