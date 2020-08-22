Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Sept. 19 governorship election has appealed to supporters of the party to re-elect his administration for continuity of its people-oriented programmes.

Obaseki made the appeal at Ogwa, ward 1, in Esan West Local Government Area, when the PDP Edo governorship campaign council held its rally. He said: “To whom much is given, much is expected. I am aware of your request in this community, which includes more empowerment, and more appointments.

I am ready to do my part. So vote for me I work for you. This election is important, help me to help you.”

Earlier, Chairman of the PDP state campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih, urged the party’s supporters to come out enmasse on Sept. 19 to re-elect the candidate.

Orbih noted that a vote for Obaseki was a vote for progress.

“This election is very important. On election day, don’t say let me go to the farm first or any other place before going to your polling units to vote. Go straight to your polling units and vote for our governor, because this election is not about him, but about all of us,” Orbih said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Gov. Obaseki of Edo to ensure fair and peaceful process in the Sept. 19 governorship election.

Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, Vice Chairman, Communication and Publicity of the APC National Campaign Council, gave the advice on Friday at a news conference in Abuja.

According to Obahiagbon, nobody’s ambition was worth the blood of any Edo resident. “The protection of the integrity of the Edo governorship election from the brooding and sprawling violence is a collective obligation.

“This must be shared by all well-meaning citizens and groups interested in the survival of democracy and the constitutional rights and freedom of the people to determine the leadership of their state and their representatives in government,” he said.