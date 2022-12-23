From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Alex Otti has urged Abians as they celebrate the Christmas to remember that elections have been slated to take place between February and March 2023.

Otti said as such, they should have the duty to pick up their PVCs, and vote for Mr. Peter Obi as president and himself as governor and other Labour Party candidates across the 17 Local Governments of Abia state.

In a Christmas message to people of the state, made available by his media aide, Ferdinand Okorie, Otti told Abians that by so doing, they would have voted out those who have made themselves Slavemasters over them.

“This year’s celebration is special to millions of Abians. First, because in spite of the too many tragedies that had befallen the nation, you and I are privileged to be alive to behold this day; this alone is more than enough to be grateful to God.

“Secondly, this Christmas precedes the crucial election year of 2023, when you and I shall have the great opportunity we have been yearning for to reclaim our dear state of Abia and return it to the path of peace, growth and development, after several years of rudderless leadership that has severely affected the welfare and wellbeing of millions of Abians, especially our unemployed youths and senior citizens who have been consistently denied their salaries and pensions”.

The LP Guber candidate said since 2015, he had been angling to govern the state, to provide purposeful leadership, stressing he was prepared more than ever to align with other like minds to ensure that “those holding our state down do not have any single opportunity to steal your vote in 2023 moreso, given the change in the electoral laws and process”.

Continuing, Otti said, “I therefore charge you not to be discouraged, rather be spurred and inspired by the new INEC innovation called BVAS which has provided a better platform for the protection of your votes.

“Remember, no freedom has ever been achieved easily anywhere, hence the need for us to increase our resolve and redouble our efforts aimed at reclaiming and rebuilding our state for the good of all.

“As we travel to our various destinations to celebrate, as well as meet with families, friends and loved ones, I pray that God grants us journey mercies”.

He prayed that God will help them to celebrate peacefully, and enable them to remember that, Christ is the reason for the season.