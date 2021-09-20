Anambra State Elders’ Council has urged eligible voters to get involved in the electioneering process and ensure that they vote for the best candidate on the Election Day among the array of contestants angling to take over from Gov ernor Willie Obiano.

The council in a communiqué released at the end of their recent meeting at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia jointly signed by a former Secretary-General, Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu also cautioned against plans to instigate crisis ahead of the Nov. 6 polls in the state.

The Elders’ council noted that political party campaigns have been peaceful so far and free of violence and urged that it should stay that way but also warned against abuse in the social media which they described as not healthy and may lead to violence.

“We note that the last two major elections in our state were free of violence and all our people should continue with peaceful campaigns and the elections.

“All political parties to the polls, their candidates, supporters and all Ndi Anambra as well as the electoral authorities are enjoined to work toward a free and fair election. The results must be transparent and reflect the will of the people.

“We urge all candidates and their supporters to refrain from personal abuse and focus on issue-based campaigns relevant to the peace and development of Anambra State.

“As the Nov. 6, Governorship election in the state approaches, we urge the people to vote for the best candidate. We call on Ndi Anambra to come out en masse and exercise their franchise and vote for the best candidate because Anambra deserves the best’’ , the elders stated.

