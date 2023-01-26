From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Ministry, Pastor Williams F. Kumuyi has called on Christian faithful and indeed Nigerians to vote intelligently in order to elect the best leaders in the upcoming general elections.

This is as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, urged the electorate not to sell their votes, stressing that such would further compound the challenges facing Nigeria.

Both clerics spoke at separate events yesterday while asking Nigerians to go out and exercise their civil rights during the elections.

Kumuyi said prayers alone was not enough for Nigeria to get it right with the elections, insisting prayers must be backed with action by eligible voters casting their votes. He spoke in Asaba, Delta State at a press briefing ahead of the six-day ‘Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK)’ with the theme: ‘Unforgettable Encounter.’

He said: “The Christian church is praying but we must follow this up with action, in the sense that all those who are eligible to vote should vote intelligently because we are choosing our leaders. And leading us means quite a lot, security is there, the finance, various issues are there. We should actually decide who we want to rule over us.”

Painting a grim picture of the situation in the country, Kumuyi said he was always uncomfortable with the level of hunger, insecurity, unemployment and other issues bedeviling Nigeria.

“If just one person sleeps at night without having a meal, and he sleeps in hunger, just one person out of the millions of people, I will feel uncomfortable. And if one person that should have a job and does not have job and we are not doing anything about, I will feel uncomfortable.

“Nobody feels comfortable in the face of insecurity but we should all, in our little corner, be doing something to change the situation. Then those who lead us, who see where we bleed and where we suffer, I believe they should have some strategy in place so that our discomfort will be less,” he said.

He advised the various presidential candidates to carry out their campaigns without bitterness, saying it was only one person that could be president at a time.

“So we should do our best as candidates to say what we want to say without fighting other people, without knocking other people.”

On his part, the Abeokuta Catholic bishop challenged the electorate to examine the character and capacity of the candidates of the various political parties, and vote for those that will lead the country to the dream land in the elections.

He said the nation cannot afford to miss it again this time if the people truly desired a new Nigeria, “hence, the election must come with a new orientation and attitudinal change.”

Odetoyinbo in a statement he signed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Canonical Erection of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta. While urging politicians to be faithful to the ideals of the peace accord signed by their candidates and political parties, the Bishop also appealed to party agents and their supporters to shun campaigns of calumny and conduct themselves peacefully as the electioneering campaigns progress.

“They must think and act in the interest of our nation, bearing in mind that we are at a critical point in our nation’s history as far as economy, security, unity, religious freedom etc are concerned.

“This time is definitely not for business as usual, our nation needs redemption particularly as the latest multi-dimensional poverty index survey reveals that over 63 per cent of persons living in Nigeria are multi-dimensionally poor. Weaponizing poverty to buy votes should be highly discouraged in whatever shape or form it takes.

“Let us remember that selling our votes will further compound our problems. We have observed with delight, the enthusiasm with which many people approached INEC offices for registrations for their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC). We appeal to everyone that registered to kindly go and collect their cards. With the extension of the deadline for the collection of the cards by INEC, we expect more people to take advantage of this period to approach the officers at their wards for their cards.

“As a Church, we remain non-partisan. However, we have the responsibility of speaking on matters of faith, morals and social justice particularly as they affect the poor and vulnerable groups. “We will therefore continue to advocate for social inclusion in our electoral process that will ensure that no one is disenfranchised…

“Let the electorate examine the character and capacity of the aspirants of the various political parties and vote for candidates that will lead us to our dream land. We cannot afford to miss it again this time, if we desire a new Nigeria then it must come with a new orientation and attitudinal change”.

“Imagine how kidnapping, bribery, vote-buying, ballot box snatching, corruption, insurgency, banditry, robbery and other related vices will become things of the past.” if everyone of us decides to embrace a change of attitude. We implore Nigerians to reject all forms of vote selling and incentives by politicians who have turned our willpower to merchandise…” Selling your vote is as good as selling your right to good governance and dividends of democracy. Let us join hands to save Nigeria by electing credible leaders that will salvage things from getting worse,” Odetoyinbo said.