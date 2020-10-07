Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has urged the people of Ondo State to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s governorship election.

Speaking at the grand finale of the PDP campaign in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, Secondus said the APC has failed Nigerians.

According to him, the opposition party mobilized strongly to defeat APC in the last governorship election in the state.

He blamed the APC and its supporters for the recurring violence in the state, adding that Governor Akeredolu and his supporters are jittery of the growing popularity of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to do their duties professionally without interference.

Also speaking, chairman of the National Campaign Council for Ondo election and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, reaffirmed the panicky situation of the ruling party, saying there are plans to rig the election.

Makinde assured the people that the PDP candidate would win the election and bring the dividends of democracy to the state.

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, tasked the people on rejecting APC with their votes, lamenting that it has inflicted unbearable hardship on Nigerians.

Tambuwal implored the people of the state to join other PDP states which have departed from listless chains of poverty, unemployment, economic crunch and diabolical policies to repress the poor.

Other PDP governors present were: Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Ogwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Bello Mohammed (Zamfara).

Also, former governors of Niger, Ekiti and Osun states: Muazu Babaginda Aliyu, Ayodele Fayose, Olagunsoye Oyinlola respectively