Mr Peter Obi, PDP presidential aspirant, has urged Nigerians to vote for people with competence and intellectual capacity.

The former governor of Anambra State, stated this in Abeokuta while meeting with PDP leaders and members in Ogun.

He noted that it was important for elected leaders to sacrifice and work for the people.

He added that it was high time someone from the South-East zone got the opportunity to administer the country, saying he remained the best man for the job.

“Go and investigate my past. I was governor of Anambra for eight years. My record is there. We need to fix our local and state governments. We need to work for the people and also make sacrifices,” he said.

According to him, an Igbo presidency in 2023 would unite and rebuild Nigeria.

Obi said in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and inclusiveness, the South-East zone should be allowed to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Obi, who was in Ogun to canvass for support, ahead of the party’s primaries, was received by the PDP Chairman in the state, Sikirulai Ogundele, a former presidential aspirant, Dr Doyin Okupe, and a PDP governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu.

Ogundele explained that Obi would put his experience into practice if given the opportunity to lead the country just as Adebutu maintained that Obi remained a man of integrity, with the capacity to move the nation forward.