From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Human Rights Activist and Pro-Chancellor of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Dr. Tunji Abayomi has pleaded with Nigerians to do themselves the justice of a lifetime by voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President come 2023.

He said the dream of a new Nigeria can only be realized under the leadership of Tinubu, saying that his antecedence as a democrat speaks volume of what he’s going to do if voted for.

Abayomi stated that a presidential candidate the country needs now is Asiwaju Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) because he is the only one that has the capacity to lead Nigeria among all the presidential candidates contesting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said “Our hope cannot be placed in the hands of any casual leader with low rating for innovation and strength of vision nor for casual dreamers, certainly not in the hands of one who was there but won condemnation from his senior venturer

“we are interested in very urgent efforts to transform Nigeria, our Nation which is presently traumatised by diverse threats to her existence, traumatised by economic neuroses, traumatised by distrust and hate, traumatised by ancient fatalistic diseases of unmitigatable corruption, traumatised by embarrassingly low level developments, traumatised by illiteracy and low advancement, traumatised by hunger and material deficiencies, traumatised by diseases of body and mind, traumatised by unbelief in her greatness by her many children who are running out.

“For this nation to arise, we need ancient wisdom, deepened vision, vast learning from valuable experiences from complex endeavours, we need harder knowledge and intuition not mere story telling or suspicious proof that the leader is a superman.

What we need is a man who knows, loves Nigeria, a man who is not only determined but strong enough to build dependable Nigeria for her citizens. What we need is Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, he added.