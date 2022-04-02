By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

An aspirant for the Ibadan North East Constituency 1 in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Balogun has called on Nigerians to vote for trusted candidate, who would deliver on their electoral promises and party manifestoes.

According to him, his intention of joining politics is to better the lot of his constituents and also

to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Balogun, the son of the first Chairman, Ibadan Municipal government (IMG), the late Abdul-Ghani Kolawole Balogun, called on persons of voting age to register and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), so as to participate actively in enthroning credible leaders in the 2023 general election.

He admonished his supporters to work together irrespective of their political affiliations to ensure his success at the poll as away of returning good lives to the people.