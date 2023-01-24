From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As Nigerians head to the polls next month, a popular man of God, Prophet Samuel Olu-Alo, has appealed to Nigerians to see the 2023 elections as a serious business that concerns all, urging voters to assert themselves by voting according to their conscience.

The man of God who is the planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo World-Wde, also called on Nigerians to intensity prayers for the country hinting that something will happen between this year and the next four years.

Prophet Olu-Alo made the remarks in Akure, the Ondo State capital during the ministry’s 9th Crusade and empowerment program for 700 widows and the aged who were presented with food items and cash.

The cleric who cautioned voters against sentiment and vote- buying, stressed that whatever they sow in the forthcoming election is what they will reap in the next four years

“Just go out on the day of the election, if it holds and vote for your conscience, not in anger and sentiment. Whatever you based your vote on you will get within the next four years.

“You will not regret your action since it comes from your mind and not that you are pushed into it. I am saying this because something will happen between now and the next four years.

“If you say Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba, so be it. Just ensure it comes from your mind and don’t vote out of anger, envy, religious, culture and ethnic sentiment.”

Prophet Olu-Alo advised youths in the country not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by politicians in the election, reminding them they too can occupy top political positions in the future.

“Any youth ready to present himself as a political thug will be stabbing his future with the sword. Who told you that you too cannot be governor or senator in the future?

“Most of these top politicians don’t have their own children and families living here in Nigeria but abroad. Whatever wrong you do today, people will remind you of it when you are seeking a political position tomorrow.

“This is the reason why many don’t attain positions today, their today was calling for revenge for their past wrong deeds, so don’t allow your future to be destroyed by politicians.

“If people can serve me who never went to school, you too can be served. Even if you are an orphan, you can be great in life and break record. My story can encourage and give you hope.”

The prophet who established Adamimogo Football Club and Adamimogo 93.1 FM last year disclosed that the Adamimogo Group of Schools will take off this year at Jesus City, Lagos State.