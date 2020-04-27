The English Premier League has voted Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City’s Most Valuable Player in the Premier League this season.

This was announced on Sky Sports website after voting was concluded. There had been a general suspension of football in England, following the coronavirus outbreak, fans were asked to vote for their club’s Premier League MVP so far this campaign. After the collation of votes, Sky Sports unveiled the MVP’s for each of the 20 Premier League clubs.

Wilfred Ndidi performed tremendously for the Foxes this season and this had earned him encomium around the world, Sky Sports wrote: “Leicester lead the way for counterattacks this season, a hallmark of their game in recent years. “The bedrock of their midfield and the key man in launching so many fast breaks is Wilfred Ndidi. “The Nigerian is a master of the art of the turnover, regularly winning possession and springing attacks.

“His 4.4 tackles per 90 minutes is the highest in the Premier League this season and significantly higher than the next-best central midfielder, Oriol Romeu on 3.2.

“Ndidi’s value was further demonstrated by his recent injury absence – a five-game run that saw the previously high-flying Foxes take only two points from a possible 15.”

Before the outbreak of the corona virus, Wilfred Ndidi had made a total of 23 appearances in the premier league. He had also scored two goals and made an assist. He led the Foxes into a champion league spot and even now, they are third on the log.