By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has declared four work-free days for members of the state’s workforce to join other residents in the ongoing voter registration exercise and secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a statement, yesterday, said the four days – Tuesday to Friday – had been carefully planned to ensure no staff would have reasons not to have completed the exercise within the window provided by the government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Consequently, it is notified for general information that all public servants who are yet to register or collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from designated INEC centres are advised to do so before the deadline date of 30th July 2022. To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day for public servants to enable them to process/collect their PVC from their respective local governments/Local Council Development Areas. Officers are expected to return to work with their Voters Cards after this exercise.”

The HoS said different categories of public servants had been fixed to different dates within the window to ensure that governance does not shut down completely across the state. Staff on Grade Levels 01, 03, 07, and 15 would take their turn on Tuesday, July 26, while Grade Levels 02, 04, 08 and 13 would go for theirs on Wednesday July 27.

He said Thursday, July 28 had been reserved for staff on Grade Levels 05, 09, 12, and 17, while staff on Grade Levels 06, 10, 14, and 16 would register on Friday, July 29.