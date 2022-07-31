By Kenneth Ude, Abuja

A Pro-democracy group, Progressive Movement for Better Nigeria, geared towards enlightening the electorate on participation and need to vote for the right candidates, has bestowed an award of Progressive Leadership on the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

The group focused on mobilising Nigerian youths on making better choices amongst those aspiring for political positions in the 2023 general elections bestowed Senator Kalu with the award at its National Summit held in Abuja yesterday.

The ceremony had in attendance thousands of various youth groups drawn from the 36 states of the Federation who converged on Nippon Grand Hotel, Abuja, venue of the event.

Giving reasons for choosing Senator Kalu, who is representing Abia North, for the prestigious award, the group’s National Coordinator, Ms. Stella Njideka Ezeh said that the group was motivated by Kalu’s track records at the Senate in his first term, highlighting the number of infrastructural projects, bills and motions Kalu had facilitated and initiated for his constituency.

“We have followed your track record as one of the very few Nigerians who is doing great things in politics to ensure that our society and country get better. It is in view of this, we have found you worthy to be our Patron and a Special Guest of Honour at this National Summit.

“Your presence will avail us the opportunity to learn from your wealth of experience on how to engage people at the grassroots to play their civic responsibility role for a better Nigeria,’’ the coordinator said.

Stella emphasised that the group is committed to mobilizing and inspiring citizens to exercise their franchise at the grassroots and urban areas, revealing that the group has established operational offices at state levels, with coordinators at the LGAs and wards for easy reach to all eligible voters in the country.

Asides presenting Kalu with the Leadership Award, the group also conferred the former Abia governor as its grand patron.

Appreciating the recognition, Kalu, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Dr Oko Obasi, discussed his slogan “Keep Hope Alive” , which he said translated to his democratic endeavours.

The Chief Whip reiterated his belief in the potential of the country, which he said has been demonstrated by his huge business, educational and political investments in Nigeria, pointing out that in his capacity as a first-time Senator he has so far within three years sponsored 51 bills, which according to him, are poised towards building a better Nigeria.

He said: “Notably amongst the 51 bills I sponsored is the bill for an act to establish the National Food Bank and the bill for the National Tax Crime Commission and these two bills are legacy bills towards building a better Nigeria.

“Most politicians talk about the next election, but Orji Uzor Kalu talks about the next generation. Through the national food bank bill our national food crisis will be addressed, most importantly it would provide Nigerian graduates mainly youths to secure loans from the bank with their certificate as collateral.

“We hear political candidates talk about doing many things if elected, but with due respect to my fellow colleagues most don’t answer the question of how they intend to get funds for the projects.

“The National Tax Crimes Commission bill, the bill provides the nation with the much-needed revenue. At present tax generates 60 per cent of the country’s national revenue far more than crude oil gives us.

“We need the national tax crime commission to ensure that no revenue is lost. It will ensure we earn far more revenue than we are currently earning.”

Kalu expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Award and reassured his commitment to national development, especially among the youths.

Kalu’s tenure at the 9th Senate since inauguration in 2019 has been characterised with winning numerous awards.

Twice in a row, the Abia North Senator got the ‘Overall Best Senator’ award in constituency projects, human relations bestowed on him by the Senate Press Corps.

Followed by the facilitation of empowerment and infrastructural projects to his constituency, Kalu was also honoured with the prestigious “Honorary Fellowship Award” by the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN).

Similarly, in recognition of his efforts at delivering the dividends of democracy to his constituents in less than a year in office, the Southwest First Alert Magazine awarded the Chief Whip of the Senate the Most Performing Senator in Nigeria.