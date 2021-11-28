From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has lamented the poor turnout of prospective voters in the ongoing voters’ registration in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

INEC Electoral Officer for the local government, Regina Nweze, who spoke during the formal inauguration of Enugu State Citizens Support for Equity and Good Governance (ESCSEG) said there are days when the commission would not record any registration in the area.

Nweze who was represented at the event by her assistant, Bona Idoko, noted that the local government holds the record for the least registration in the state, said she believes the newly inaugurated group would turn the situation around.

“The turnout is so poor, there are moments we stay here for a whole day and we don’t record anybody. So we want greater turnout. This local government has the lowest turnout for the exercise in the entire state.

“The registration of voters is the very first stage of our civic responsibility. If you don’t do it, you will not be able to contest election, you will not be able to vote. So the right to seek elective positions and to vote starts with this exercise.

Speaking earlier, the state coordinator of ESCSEG, Onyendozi Onwe, said that the group was determined to help mobilize voters for the ongoing voter registration across the 17 local government areas of the state.

“We started this exercise in September this year. We are here to help INEC to ensure that our people are well captured in this ongoing voters registration. We have been able to cover Nkanu West, Udi and here we are in Uzo-Uwani local government areas. By next month we’ll move to other locations.

“After this, the inaugurated executives will move into the various communities and wards so that people can be well mobilized to participate. What we are doing is to encourage the executives to approach individuals who can assist them in the communities.”

