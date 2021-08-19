From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Abdulganiyu Raji, has disclosed that no fewer than 2,449,000 Ogun residents have been registered in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR).

Raji gave this disclosure at a sensitisation meeting between the INEC and the representatives of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) in the state on the Continuous Voters’ Registration.

Students drawn from all the tertiary institutions attended the programme which was organised by the office of the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Student Matters, Azeez Adeyemi.

The REC, delivering his lecture on “INEC CVR and Students Civic Rights”, said the statistics with the Commission has shown that 85 per cent of new registrants of the Permanent Voter’s Cards are youths.

According to him, in the first week of registration 259, 713 people registered, out of which 70 per cent were youths.

He declared that since the youths constitute 95 per cent of the population in the country and 70 per cent of registrants in the first week are youths then, the country is moving towards a positive direction.

He added that the trend has improved as of Monday as 2,449,648 persons registered out of which 1,592,178 were youths in the age range of 18-34 years.

He said if he added those within the age range of 35-49 years the number would rise to 2,122,000 thousand youths which makes about 85% of the total registration.

‘In line with the demography that I read to you earlier, out of this 259,713, 175,859 were youths constituting over 70 per cent of those who registered.

‘With this, I think we are moving in a positive direction because if you constitute 95 per cent of the population, and about 70 per cent have registered within the first week are youths and that trend has actually continued until now.

‘My message to you, youths, is that if you want a brighter future, our Permanent Voter’s Card is our power, we must register, if you do not register, you can not pick the person that will lead you.

‘If you allow some other people to pick your leaders for you, you will have no reason to criticise anybody, whichever way they have done it. And if we have 95 per cent of Nigerians being youths and then youths who want to secure their own future cannot use their hands to determine their own destiny, I think then the problem lies with us. Part of some of these problems is that we must avoid hate speeches and hate news,’ he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Students, Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, had appealed to the students to the voters’ registration process seriously.

He urged the INEC to create an enabling environment for the students who are eligible to vote.