The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says votes would count in the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun billed for June 18 and July 16 respectively.
Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information, Voter Education and Publicity, said the elections would be litmus test for the 2023 general elections.
He said preparations were on to deliver free, fair, trans- parent and inclusive elections in Ekiti and Osun. According to him, the commission is not taking anything for granted in the preparations for the polls.
The INEC spokesman said the commission remained confident of the optimal performance of the accreditation machines, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).
“We are holding meetings and putting together strategies and tactics of making sure INEC conducts free, fair and transparent elections in both states. We are confident that whatever issues there are with the BVAS have been resolved, and we are expecting to have a very good accreditation pro- cess at the elections.
“Those two elections may likely be the only off season governorship election that we are going to conduct before the 2023 general elections. We are preparing and preparing well and we are preparing very hard.”
Okoye said the new Electoral Act 2022 that had come into force would strengthen the commission to conduct a very good election. According to him, because of the creative and innovative approaches INEC has adopted in the conduct of elections, there are so many people in Ekiti and Osun who believe that their votes will count and that the votes will be made to count.
“With the introduction of BVAS , people believe that ghosts will not come to vote. People believe that those who have quarantined Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will not in be a position to use them. So, only the living will cast their votes in Osun and Ekiti.
“We are putting everything in place to make sure that we conduct a good election in both states. We are preparing for these two elections and we are preparing well.”
On riverine areas in Osun, Okoye said the commission was in discussion with the marine union and Nigerian Navy for logistics and security. He said the commission has also started the process of recruitment of ad hoc staff that will be used for the two elections.
On efforts to prevent recurrent trend of voter apathy at the Ekiti and Osun governorship polls, Okoye urged political parties to join the commission in voter mobilisation.
“The conduct of elections and management of elections and ensuring that elections are free, fair, transparent and inclusive remain a multi stakeholder venture.
“No individual, no agency and no commission can do it alone. The main task of voter mobilisation still remains with political parties. So, the political parties must mobilise these voters to the polling units because the voters are to vote for them. Parties must do their own bit in terms of voter mobilisation.”
