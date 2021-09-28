Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has urged the Anambra electorate to shun sentiments and do the right thing by voting for a good candidate who is not only capable but will take the state higher in the next four years.

Speaking at St. Patricks Cathedral, Awka on the sidelines of Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration, Bishop Ezeokafor expressed concern over what he described as unbelievable desperation of some politicians in Anambra State.

He noted that there were those who do not have any business contesting the election, but were there just to play spoiler’s role as well as to cause confusion and division in the political process.

He appealed to Ndi Anambra to vote according to their conscience, noting that any bad government enthroned during the November 6 gubernatorial election would hurt people of the state for the next four years.

‘Collecting money to vote a bad candidate is a recipe for disaster and anarchy. Do not mortgage your future by voting in the wrong person. Vote because you love Anambra State. Vote someone who is capable,’ he pleaded.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.