Innovator in cloud communication solutions and operator for business communications systems for small businesses in the United States, Voxox, has partnered with a leading Nigerian ICT startup, Passage Telecom, on roll out cloud phone to empower small businesses in Nigeria.

As part of the agreement, Passage Telecom is white-labelling Voxox Cloud Phone and is now offering the service in Nigeria under the brand, Business Call Solutions. Voxox is partnering with operators worldwide to jointly operate the Cloud Phone solution. This is the first implementation of Voxox Cloud Phone on the African continent. Passage Telecom currently serves Nigerian customers with premium internet services.

In a communiqué issued recently and made available on the website of Voxox, Co-founder of Voxox, Bryan Hertz, said: “Nigeria has 41.5 million SMEs and we are excited to partner with Passage Telecom to offer these businesses a simple, convenient and economical way to modernize their business phone communications.”

Similar to Voxox Cloud Phone, Passage Telecom’s Business call Solutions will enable small businesses to easily obtain business phone numbers that support unlimited extensions and advanced call routing capabilities and virtual receptionists. Users can receive calls on the mobile app or any phone in the world, make calls with the mobile app or directly using mobile phone service, manage call activity, settings through their portal, access features such as voicemail transcription, call recording, device transfer, and much more.

CEO of Passage Telecom, Seyi Akinseloyin, said: “We are pleased to partner with Voxox to empower small businesses in Nigeria. Our goal is to enable small businesses in Nigeria access enterprise-level products at an affordable price, Passage being one of those offerings in our suite of digital services. It is an incredibly useful solution for today’s micro SMEs and entrepreneurs on-the-go, thanks to its host of work-oriented functions that easily turn any smartphone into a call centre.”