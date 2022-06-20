From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Coalition of 58 Northern Groups on Monday, asked the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu to pick Ibrahim Bello Dauda, as his running mate in next year’s general polls.

The group claimed that for democracy to flourish and have a meaning, there must be demographic inclusion of young and energetic people.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Its Publicity Secretary, Suleiman Abbah, in a statement, decried that the two major political parties systematically schemed younger aspirants out of their presidential tickets.

Abbah said since the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, failed to pick a younger people, the ball is now on Tinubu to do needful.

“As Vice Presidential candidate to Bola Tinubu such a young and energetic man like Dauda remains the only viable alternative that can guarantee victory for the APC.

“And since Tinubu is more in favour of the North-East, Dauda, who just clocked 50, so far, stands out as the only representative of the young generation among all the other hopefuls from that zone.

“Popular young aspiring personalities like Dauda shall be the ones to be considered in order to bridge the widening generation gap,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .