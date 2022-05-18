Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Monday addressed APC delegates and stakeholders in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday. His first port of call was the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, to get royal blessings and to also formally inform him personally of his aspiration.

He said he was running because he believes the country needs a leader who has the experience and would be able to get the job done. The Emir lauded his credentials saying Prof. Osinbajo’s track record is something to be proud of.

“Our country now needs everything it can get to make sure that we are able to make progress quickly. The only reason I am running is to serve this country. And I will be completely transparent and honest. And I will do the work, God helping me, every single day without any other desire but to make sure that our country succeeds,” he told delegates and stakeholders.

