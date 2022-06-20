From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The North East chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised political parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to pick a lesson from the misfortune that befell MKO Abiola and his political party in 1993 presidential elections in which his Party fielded candidates from the same religion, Islam.

The Christian Association, thus asked APC and its presidential candidate to have a rethink on its plan to field Muslim-Muslim candidates and consider a Christian from the north as vice presidential candidate so they can stand a better chance of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Vice Chairman, North East Zonal Chapter of CAN, Dr Innocent Rubiruka Solomon, in a statement on Monday, said the decision to field candidates of same religion is capable of causing a big disaffection and acrimony among the people.

He asked the parties not to be deceived to think they can win election without the input of Christians in the North and therefore choose to go with a Muslim-Muslim ticket, insisting that political parties must avoid the pitfall of setting Nigeria’s religious communities into political blocks that may result in the greatest religious disharmony in the country.

He said: “Such decision is precarious, and no political party should try it. Ask those who tried it in the past either deliberately, consciously or ignorantly without knowing the consequences thereof on the Nigerian State and the future of the nation. Ask them what happened after the election was won. Ask them if the mandate that was won became a reality. Ask them whether they ruled the nation with that kind of discriminatory and divisive arrangement that was concocted?

“Have we asked why the election adjudged to be the most credible in the democratic history of Nigeria and yet it’s government was not to be? Have we ever cared to know the mystery behind the annulment? Could it just be that the former Military Leader General Ibrahim Babangida, just on his own decided to do the impossible? Was it not something beyond his control, a mystery no mortal could explain?

“Nigeria, as a result of that annulment passed through one of its most critical and difficult period in history which eventually led to the death of one of Nigeria’s illustrious leader, a remarkable personality who died in custody in an attempt to recover the mandate. Our political leaders must need to learn from mistakes of the past or we will further the nation away from peace stability and progress.”

The Christian Association made reference to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who dared to break the hedge in Kaduna State and was visited with unrest that turned his state into the most unsecured state in Nigeria.

“He destroyed the tradition of peace and stability in Kaduna State. He acted like Hiel the Bethelite who, in spite of the curse that was pronounced rebuilt the Ancient city of Jericho, perhaps not knowing about the curse that was hanging upon the city. Today, everyone bears witness of how Kaduna State has suffered irreparable loss of lives and communities and the situation is still worsening.

“The Governor was boasting initially that he did it and succeeded. Did Mallam El – Rufai succeed? How can he explain the horrified, horrible and devastating state of insecurity in his state? Is it not the worse ever in the history of Kaduna State?

“His boasting therefore is in vain. Can the Chief Security Officer of Kaduna State today celebrate success? And beat his chase to say he has succeeded even though he destroyed the tradition of inclusiveness known to be between Muslims and Christians? Is the Living God not angry with us and so the serpents have beaten us with incurable sorrow?”

He asked politicians not to destroy God’s people due to tribe, ethnicity, religion or section, stating that God’s goodness is upon all the Nigerian people irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences Do not use religion to divide the nation.

“Religion is to guide the people and the nation and not to set the people against each other. Political decisions must be fair and just. Democracy must be all inclusive. Christians, Muslims and people of all faith must be duly recognized and carried along. Christian-Christian ticket or Muslim-Muslim ticket is not in the interest of a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” the CAN leader said.

