Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver a lecture at the first edition of Broadcasters International Magazine’s Annual National Lecture on Thursday at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Theme is ‘Democracy, Nation Building and The Broadcast Media’ The event is to be chaired by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II as Royal Father of the day.

A statement by Mr. Clement Ige said the event would attract major stakeholders in the broadcast industry, including the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, National Broadcasting Commission and media organisations, and would be attended by governors and state commissioners of information.

“Our mission is to get all hands on deck to reposition broadcasting to take its place of pride where it all started from in Africa in order to make positive impacts on governance, the economy and all spheres of our life,” the statement said. Ige who disclosed that a special edition of the magazine would be presented at the event said: “This national effort is to promote the acquired ethics of broadcasting from past to present to produce a vibrant industry for Nigeria which will be a world class cynosure of all eyes and ears.”