From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will chair the Aba Business summit holding from May 26 through May 27.

Abia State Government in conjunction with Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) with the technical support of a corporate firm, Aba Creatives Collectives is organizing the two day summit on business longevity in Aba.

Tagged, Aba Business and leadership summit: Transferring tested and proven business models to the next generation, the summit would equally be attended by the gamut of captains of industry across the country.

Addressing journalists in Aba, Sam Hart, Director General, Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency, the body organizing the summit on behalf of the state government said the summit was apt going by the way businesses within collapse with the death of the founder.

“History is replete with a long list of successful businsses that are now being talked about with nostalgia and in the past tense because they are no longer in existence and the ashes of their glory have long since evaporated”.

Hart said Aba, as a cosmopolitan business melting pot has had it’s fair share of big time businesses of yore that are no more and that was why the government is organizing the summit, “to look into the issues relating to this malaise and begin to synthesize solutions that will ensure the longevity of current successful businsses in the city and Abia State by extension”.

Hart disclosed that Aba remains the live wire of Abia State which was why “Government and the business community would continue to work together to ensure the continuous vibrancy of the business ecosystem in the city for the overall good of the state”.

President of ACCIMA, Chief Lawrence Obeta regretted that many companies which were established in the city in the past, were no more.

He expressed joy that the summit was going to serve as a panacea to such problems.

While thanking Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the roads infrastructure in the city, he called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the Aba section of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.