Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are among important dignitaries expected at the turbaning of Dr. Alimi AbdulRazq as the second Mutawalli of Ilorin.

The Chairman of the Central Working Committee of the turbanning ,Dr. Yusuf Lawal made the disclosure yesterday while briefing Newsmen on the activities lined up ahead of the turbarnning by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He urged the residents of the state to come out in their numbers and remain peaceful and law abiding during the visit.

Dr. Lawal said the honour done on individuals is aimed at ensuring community development.

He expressed confidence that the recipient of the title will ensure the yearnings and expectations of the people of the state are met.

Dr Lawal urged Nigerians to use their positions and honour to attract development to their communities.