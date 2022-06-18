From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Royal fathers in Delta north senatorial district on Saturday said the attacks on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by the the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) as malicious and calculated at smearing the governor’s image.

SMBLF had come hard on Okowa, labeling a betrayer, for accepting to be the running mate to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Atiku Abubakar.

But the royal fathers under the aegis of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum berated the Edwin Clark-led SMBLF for declaring Okowa personal non grata, noting that such was uncalled for and unacceptable to majority of the people from the southern region.

Speaking to newsmen after an emergency meeting of the forum held at its chairman’s Palace, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, its vice chairman and the Obi of Abavo, said the outburst of SMBLF “depicts personal hatred against the person of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who holds elders, especially Chief E K Clark in high esteem.”

Flanked by the secretary of the forum, Daniel Ogbudo, the Obi of Atuma-Iga Kingdom, Irenuma said accused the SMBLF of acting script of its paymaster.

Lamenting that the aims and objectives of the SMBLF was not to cast aspersions on deserving and worthy sons and daughters of the region, he added that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s acceptance of the Vice Presidential slot does not amount to betrayal of his people.

Expressing confidence that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would be a good ambassador of the region, he urged the SMBLF to rescind its decision and embrace the Vice Presidential slot given to the South by the PDP.

The monarch who spoke further, congratulated Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his nomination as the running mate to the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He thanked the party leadership and the presidential candidate for picking their son, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, praying God to see them through the electioneering period.

