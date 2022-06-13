From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Barely five days to the deadline for the submission of names of the party flag bearers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), anxiety has pervaded the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu even as choice of a running mate for Atiku Abubakar has split the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chieftains and leaders in the two parties confirmed to Daily Sun that Friday’s deadline for the submission of candidates names has contributed in heightening anxiety in the ruling and opposition parties.

In the APC, it was gathered that emergence of Tinubu, a southern Muslim, the party has been thrown into dilemma over selection of a political figure from the dominant North East or North West with the clout to withstand threats from PDP and win votes for the ruling party.

They argued that such situation has necessitated the persistent consideration of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, adding that though it might be counterproductive to the party, Tinubu may have no choice than buy in into the situation.

“It has not only really become a serious issue within our party, but has also continued to create serious anxiety. The likely options left for us out of a Muslim/Christian ticket is Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, but apart from coming from North Central, he does not have that domineering personality to attract votes for our party.

“Another option is Babachir Lawal, however, his case with the EFCC may count against him. One other person that is in consideration is Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), but does he have that electoral value? Don’t forget that APC must look for a running mate that can counter and match, force for force, both Atiku and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidates of the PDP and NNPP in winning large chunk of North East and North West divided votes.

“Consultations have got to top gears but I can tell you that we are still in a dilemma. Muslim-Muslim ticket would have been the best bet for our party, but you and I know that it may not get the desired buy in from the generality of the Nigerian electorate. We are also being pressured by the INEC deadline this Friday. So, we have from now till Thursday latest to take an acceptable decision that will not hurt our party,” one of the chieftains said.

•Wike, Okowa, others intensify lobby

In the PDP, as the special panel set up to shop for suitable running mate is set to complete its assignment tomorrow, Daily Sun gathered that governors are torn into two camps- those rooting for Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike who contested the presidential primary and came second, and those for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

It was, however, learnt that apart from Wike and Okowa, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and two former governors, Chimaroke Nnamani and Emeka Ihedioha of Enugu and Imo states respectively are also soliciting support of the governors and other stakeholders to be considered for the position.

Multiple sources told Daily Sun that while some of the governors believe Wike deserves to be the running mate owing to his contribution to the party, energy and ability to provide funding for campaign, others are of the view that Okowa fits the bill because of his calmness.

The former vice president has also consulted with different interest groups in the party over the choice of his running mate.

Governors pushing for Wike, it was gathered, include Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ahmadu Fintiri and Samuel Ortom of Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Adamawa and Benue states respectively.

On the flip-side are governors Aminu Tambuwal, Darius Ishaku and Godwin Obaseki of Sokoto, Taraba and Edo states who are championing Okowa’s course.

A party source told Daily Sun that the two camps and others interested in the slot have intensified lobby to have Atiku consider their candidate, but that Emmanuel might become a compromise candidate in the event that there is need for a middle course.

“The argument is that that in terms of funding, in terms of energy, that Governor Wike can lead the charge. But the other people are saying the party needs somebody who will not give the candidate stress if the party wins the election. Udom is also in consideration. But they have narrowed it to Wike and Okowa. If there is going to a balance between the two, maybe he can come in. But you know that this is essentially about the candidate, and who he thinks he can work with,” said the source.

Daily Sun gathered that the panel saddled with the task of shopping for a vice presidential is expected to meet tonight (Monday) to continue its deliberation.

It was, however, learnt that the panel, comprising five members of the National Working Committee ( NWC), three members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and three governor is not going to choose a running mate for Atiku, but would only make recommendations.

“Their task is to look around and nominate three persons for the candidate, alongside other critical stakeholders. The NWC will receive that report on Tuesday.”

•Muslim-Muslim ticket won’t fly, CAN warns APC

The Christian Association of Nigeria has restated its resolve to resist a Muslim-Muslim ticket in any pf the political parties.

Its National President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, spoke against the backdrop of report making the rounds that the APC and its candidate, Tinubu, might settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, given the party’s difficulty in finding a Christian from the North, who would be acceptable enough to boost the party’s chances in the election.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, had recently said there was nothing wrong with the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

However, the CAN president at the interdenominational church service to mark the 2022 Democracy Day celebration at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, warned that such a step would be disastrous for the nation.

Ayokunle, represented by the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and founder of Sword of The Spirit Ministries International, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, said any political party that wishes to produce the next president must not undermine the Christian community.

Speaking on the theme, ‘More than Conquerors,’ Ayokunle said: “While I congratulate the candidates, I must sound this warning, please do not fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It would not fly. It will not stand. Rather, it would set the nation against each other. The candidate who will emerge is the one who works with the Church. Please, do not alienate the church. If you embrace equity, fairness and justice, the Nigerian electorate will reward you with their votes at the polls and they will give you their support.”

Reiterating his counsel on equity and fairness, the CAN president said the country cannot claim to practice justice when a certain region is deprived of producing a president.

He urged candidates for the 2023 polls to exalt righteousness in their campaigns.

“You can only rule when there is a nation. In your campaigns, make sure you exalt fairness, justice and equity. If there is no righteousness, fairness and equity, we will remain divided. There is no fairness if a certain people from a certain ethnic group are reduced to second class citizens who cannot aspire to the highest office in the land.

“We pray for an end to killing people in their place of worship. We pray for a nation that is united and where justice, fairness and equity reigns. God bless you all and God bless Nigeria.”

