From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Victim Support Fund (VSF) has commissioned the first phase of its borehole construction in 3 primary schools in Imo State as well as distributing Covid-9 palliatives to 3000 vulnerable residents of the State.

Commissioning one of the borehole sited at Central Primary School, Okuku in Owerri West Local Government Area of the State by the Chairperson of VSF Covid-19 taskforce,Toyosi Akinrele- Ogunsiji who also represented the chairman of the organisation,General Theophilus Danjuma, (rtrd)noted that the beneficiary schools were carefully selected based on their dare needs.

Ogunsiji explained that the gesture which would be replicated in the 36 States of the federation is purely concentrated on alleviating the lives of people in the country especially in the rural areas.

“Imo would be the 59th school we are providing the borehole,having done it at Comprehensive Secondary School,Ehime Mbano,Central School Okuku and we would be going to Central School,Omuma to complete the project in Imo.

However, while distributing the palliatives ,Ogunsiji advised that the items should be shared to the appropriate indgent people in the State . ” We want to emphasise that the food items should be appropriately shared among the vulnerable ones and not politicians.

Governor Hope Uzodimma represented by his deputy at the occasion, professor,Placid Njoku while appreciating the kind gestures from VSF vowed that the items would given to the right people.

He said “I’m delighted to have you in Imo, Covid-19 got some people dead and some poorer ,but we thank God in our State, we appreciate Danjuma’s goodwill all items will go to the vulnerable ,we’re not a governent who takes from others and put in our pocket but rather we take from our own pocket to give to others, Danjuma should be emulated that way we can have shared prosperity.”

