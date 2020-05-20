Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The major concern of the COVID-19 Victims Support Fund (VSF) is how its palliatives meant for vulnerable can get to them without being diverted.

Chairperson of the Fund, Mrs. Akerele Toyosi who stated this yesterday in Benin City, said she was happy to have been assured by the government that palliatives meant for the poor would get to them.

She expressed the Fund’s concern while presenting some relief materials to the state governor’s wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, at the Edo State Relief Warehouse in Benin City.

Mrs. Akerele said the VSF did not just make donations to state but that they work closely with the various state governments to ensure that those who really need the relief materials are those that get them, adding that the body is transparent when it comes to handling of issues of relief materials.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki thanked the VSF for their kind gesture assuring that the items will get to the poorest of the poor in the state.

“We express our deepest gratitude to you for this kind gesture. We are specially privileged to be part of the state to be remembered in this trying times,” she said.