For older persons, the current pandemic brings additional risks on those they were exposed to before the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. While some like the idea of getting older and attribute it to being blessed, others dread that particular stage of the lifecycle for diverse reasons and would go any length to slow or stop the process of aging. When would you agree aging starts – from conception or from birth? Slow as it may seem, each new day makes an individual a day older than the previous day and some health challenges experienced by the elderly actually developed at younger ages but gained prominence due to certain factors that make the elderly more vulnerable. From the preceding sentence, it may be inferred that it is important to work towards attaining the best possible state of health even while a person is young and that doing so could yield numerous health benefits at a much older age. Some people have likened it to making long term deposits in health account to prevent some lifestyle diseases that may appear in the advanced years. The elderly could have physical, social, mental, economic challenges among many other issues of increasing age that affect their quality of life. It is important to remember that although aging increases the risk of developing certain medical conditions, it does not equal poor health or diseases and that one may still enjoy old age in good health.

With more people living longer than 65years following the increase in life expectancy in recent times, it is very common to encounter age-related problems although several factors including genetics and environment as well as lifestyle play a huge role. There are physiological and anatomical changes that occurs with aging and usually would not result in serious health effects or could be considered normal signs of aging, however, it is recommended that any new complain or concern about one’s health be discussed with the person’s Primary Doctor for professional advice and further evaluation when necessary. Any organ of the body can be affected by aging and when the effect on the organ or system is very pronounced treatment may be required to restore or maintain function. The hair, brain, eyes, ears, tongue, skin, heart, blood vessels, lungs, gastrointestinal system, kidneys, bladder, prostate, uterus, back, bones, muscles among many others, are parts of the body that experience changes with aging. Effects of aging are not felt by all in the same way as complains differ. Health concerns in the elderly include hair loss (alopecia), cognitive impairment, visual problems, falls, fractures, hearing difficulties, dental problems, hypertension, heart diseases, skin problems, digestion as well as other gastrointestinal problems, malnutrition, genitourinary complaints, depressed immune system leading to increased susceptibility to infections, cancers, sexual dysfunction and many more. The changes people commonly remember are gray hair, wrinkles, loss of teeth, slow movement are not set in stone for everyone. Furthermore, the elderly may face psychological and social problems like depression, neglect, abuse (physical, financial, emotional, sexual and verbal), abandonment, eating disorders, anxiety, stress, dementia, poverty, loneliness. The COVID-19 pandemic has made health challenges faced by some elderly persons worse.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the daily lives of older people in various ways, for instance, some have restricted movement outside their homes, reduced care and support from relatives and friends, increased stress and anxiety, in addition to other co-morbid conditions they may have. With the restrictive measures, there are likely more senior citizens with social problems who require social support and could benefit from community care. The elderly have been found to be more at risk of having serious complications of COVID-19 which could be fatal which has been attributed to depressed immunity and presence of other underlying conditions in them which makes some of them much more anxious as well as increases the level of stress they face. Following reports of the recent increase in numbers of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as the relaxation of several restrictive measures, the elderly may be at a higher risk of being infected with COVID-19 with increased movement of people especially when the preventive guidelines are not be followed as required. Regular handwashing, physical distancing, use of face masks, as well as other preventive measures by not only the elderly but everyone should be the practice to limit spread of the virus and protect the health of older persons. Also, there’s been reports in different countries, on abuse of older persons during the lockdown.

While some of the changes one expects to see with aging are modifiable, others are not. Some things to do to promote general health as one gets older are:

Eat a healthy diet which includes all classes of food in adequate amounts. Fresh whole foods, grains, vegetables, fruits, high fibre food, healthy fats instead of processed foods and unhealthy fat sources. Food, when eaten in the right proportion, provides macro and micro nutrients that help the body function optimally, maintain a robust immune system and reduce the chances of illness. Diet should contain adequate amounts of calcium and vitamin D for stronger bones.

Engage in regular physical activity considered appropriate and recommended by your physician. Being active has a lot of benefits which includes improving digestion, preventing weight gain (that could lead to obesity, diabetes), prevent heart diseases, cancers, arthritis, improves the mood (and help prevent or deal with stress, depression), boost the immune system among many other advantages.

Get adequate sleep. Good quality sleep (usually 7 to 8hours at night) helps to keep an individual healthy and should be amongst the target in elderly people.

Avoid Tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption. These increase the risks of one developing different medical conditions which reduce the quality of life at old age. Smoking has been associated to many diseases in humans and smokers are advised to quit. Speak to your doctor about any form of addictions and discuss ways to stop/deal with them.

Manage stress effectively. Poorly managed stress can cause serious damage to one’s health by causing organs and systems to function abnormally. The entire body can be affected by negative response to stressors and diseases can result. Adequate sleep, meditation, relaxation, breathing exercises and yoga can help reduce stress.

Family and social support are important. Increased level of support which could be physical, social, psychological, financial among others, can help the elderly deal with changes that occur during aging that may cause anxiety, stress, depression and affect quality of life. Many elderly people, with advancing age will no longer be employed and may require support from family and friends, as well as the community as large.

Maintain good personal hygiene and care for your eyes, teeth, and entire body as doing so promotes overall health.

Visit the doctor for regular check-up and health screening when recommended. Your Primary Physician may schedule clinic visit to assess your health and ensure good health status. Discuss any complains about your health with your doctor and ask questions concerning your health.

“Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength” –Betty Friedan