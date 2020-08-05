Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said the deathly coronavirus has greatly affected the economy and health challenges of vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday during the flag off of distribution of palliatives donated by the private sector coalition against COVID-19, held at Job warehouse, Jos, Plateau State.

“As we are all aware, the Corona virus pandemic came with devastating impact that has ultimately affected the health and economy of Government and citizens. The most affected are vulnerable persons whose means of livelihood is virtually erased.

“For this distribution, CACOVID has set out clear criteria for identifying qualifying households that will benefit from the Food Relief Programme. Our role as a State is to facilitate this process based on defined guidelines. “The items being received today will be distributed by the State Implementation Committee which comprises of CACOVID Monitoring and Evaluation Team, Representatives of the Media, Representatives of Security Agencies and Representatives of the State Palliative Committee.”

Lalong said the intervention of both business community and the private sector in the state has greatly assisted the Government to cope with the huge challenges of managing the pandemic. He noted that the state received a 100 bed Isolation Centre donated by the Dangote Foundation in Shendam LGA and that has assisted us to isolate and treat those infected by the virus.

He reminded the people that the state is currently witnessing community transmission of the disease and urged people to apply extra caution by strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

“People should also submit themselves to testing because that is the only way we can have the requisite information to deal with the disease. We should also be ready to get used to the new lifestyle under COVID.”