The Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) clinic set up by Her Excellency, Betsy Obaseki, at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City has successfully carried out free restorative surgeries for its first set of VVF patients.

The beneficiaries who met with the Edo State First Lady expressed gratitude for a second chance to live healthy and normal lives.

The governor’s wife expressed joy over the restored dignity of the women and invited VVF sufferers within and outside Edo State to avail themselves of the professional treatment and care provided at the EDO VVF centre.

VVF specialist Prof Ileogben Adeoye said that the joy derived from experiencing health restoration cannot be equated with money.

He called on prospective beneficiaries from within and outside the state to avail themselves of the opportunity to receive treatment in Edo.

Recipients of the free surgeries also lent their voices to the appeal in an interaction with newsmen shortly before their discharge.

Mrs Omoregie Angela said she had patronised a nurse while in labour, who mutilated her. Angela, in an attempt to salvage the situation, visited a private hospital where matters were made worse, leaving her excreting through her vagina.

She expressed gratitude to God and the Edo First Lady for the hope and healing brought about by the initiative.

Another patient, Mrs Beauty Famous, against professional counsel, had rejected a Cesarean Section (CS) operation and unfortunately lost her baby.

She suffered urinary incontinence for two years in a struggle to raise the four hundred thousand naira required for surgery before being rescued by the First Lady.

She advised pregnant women to learn from her own experience and take heed to doctors’ advice.

Mrs Omosivie Gladys, another beneficiary, became a VVF patient due to surgical errors. She related having undergone two failed repair surgery before the current intervention at the clinic.

She expressed gratitude to Mrs Obaseki for coming to her aid when there was no other way to afford a third surgery.

