The West African College of Surgeons (WACS) in collaboration with Kebbi Government through the Ministry of Health provided free surgical treatment to 200 patients in Birnin Kebbi.

The State Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammed made this known to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“The free surgical outreach targets 200 patients across the state and it has been facilitated by Dr Zainab Bagudu, the wife of Kebbi governor, who made tremendous efforts in bringing the surgeons to the state.

“Initially, the state was not part of the selected states for the outreach programme but due to the effort of the wife of the state governor, the surgeons agreed to be in the state,” he said.

According to Muhammed, so far, 45 consultant surgeons were on ground in various medical fields supported by 65 nurses and other supporting staff for the outreach.

He said that the patients had been screened at various hospitals in their localities before coming to Kebbi Medical Centre in Kalgo to treatment.

Muhammed advised patients to be orderly and follow scheduled plan and according to their local government areas.

The commissioner also commended the governor for supporting the outreach, describing it as pure love for his people and their wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bagudu had also visited patients at the ongoing medical outreach at the Kebbi Medical Centre Kalgo in support of the programme.

He went round the various wards in the hospital including theater and pediatric to wish the patients quick recovery.

Bagudu also commended the doctors, nurses and other supporting staff involved in the programme for their service to humanity. (NAN)|