By Steve Agbota

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh yesterday said that Nigeria has become the judicial benchmark for the entire Gulf of Guinea in Admiralty matters as other member countries are now using the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, as their model. He said the member countries are understudying the nation’s SPOMO Act following the successes recorded by Nigeria in criminalising piracy and sea crimes the Gulf of Guinea.

Jamoh who spoke during the 2nd Nigerian Admiralty Law Colloquium, said that victories in the courts have trippled across Nigerian waters and helped reduce piracy to a 27-year low.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“It is my honour and pleasure to welcome you to the 2nd Edition of the Nigeria Admiralty Law Colloquium hosted by NIMASA in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS).

“The theme this year is Maritime Safety, Security and Shipping Development: Reflections and the way forward is borne out of the need to reflect on the sector over the past five to ten years, analyse our challenges, praise our achievements and draw a road map on the way forward.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“On maritime security, in 2019 The Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act came into law. This Act provides the legal teeth for the war against piracy in the Nigerian maritime environment,” he said.

According to him, the further zeal to keep the nation’s maritime space secured, promote socio-economic development and leaving no stone unturned, led to the launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure popularly referred to as the Deep Blue Project.

“I am delighted to inform you that these interventions by the Agency are being recognised. Even the respected International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has acknowledged our efforts and commended Nigeria’s progress in her quest for security in the Gulf of Guinea in its reports.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“On Maritime Safety, the vessels calling on Nigerian ports are regularly inspected and the applicable international Conventions standards are implemented. Similarly, we have improved the standards of examination and certification of seafarers and declared war against forgery of certificates bearing in mind that maritime safety is only achievable where you have competent crew,” He said.