The camp of the Super Eagles in Abuja ahead of their World Cup playoff against Ghana has come alive following the arrival of more invited players.

Nigeria will take on Ghana on Friday in the first leg of the playoff before engaging them in Abuja Tuesday March 29 for the second leg. The winner of both ties on aggregate will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Led by the interim technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen, the team had a mini session yesterday to put the players in the right frame of mind ahead of the start of competitive training today.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

As at press time, ten players were in camp following the arrival of Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho while Moses Simon was reportedly sighed at the Abuja airport.

The official handle of the Super Eagles also announced the arrival of Daniel Akpeyi from South Africa.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earlier, striker Odion Ighalo reported to camp duty in Abuja.

The attacker joined the five early birds; British-based quartet, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Frank Onyeka and Leon Balogun, Italian-based fullback, Ola Aina and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Team captain and Fatih Karagümruk winger, Ahmed Musa has also reported in camp.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Nigeria’s hottest striker in Europe, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, was been expected last night according to a source in the team.