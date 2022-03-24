By Bunmi Ogunyale

Red-hot striker, Victor Osimhen has been ranked as one of the most dreaded players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying Playoffs, which kicks off tomorrow (Friday).

According to a shortlist published on Confederation of African Football (CAF) website on Wednesday, the fit-gain attacker will pose more problems for the Black Stars.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“Moses Simon was the toast of the Super Eagles fans during the recent AFCON, but that place in the hearts of the fans will be taken by returning striker Osimhen.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“His 10 goals and six assists in his 19 matches show that the striker is the man to watch in the two-legged game against their arch-rivals,” CAF opined.

Fifteen goals in all competitions for Napoli so far this season shows that his combination with Kelechi Iheanacho and Odion Ighalo in the Nigeria attack will be deadly.

Other players that made the cut are; Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon), Theo Bongonda (DR Congo), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Thomas Partey (Ghana), Yves Bissouma (Mali), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).