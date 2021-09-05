From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigerian former international, Garba Lawal, has expressed reservations ahead of the Super Eagles tie against Cape Verde, warning that the host will have psychological advantage over the Nigerian side.

Speaking to SportingSun on telephone in Abuja, the former Eagles utility player argued that the away draw Cape Verde played with Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the opening game will certainly be a morale booster to them to throw in everything on the visiting Eagles.

He also hinged his fears for the cracker on the poor away results the Super Eagles have recorded, declaring that though the game will be difficult for the Eagles, the may subdue their host.

Reacting to the Liberia encounter in Lagos last week, he said that he was not impressed with the low scoreline, quipping that the players are very lucky that Lagos fans are no longer giving the national teams the usual pressure.

“The biggest takeaway is that we won the game regardless of the margin. The Liberian team made the game so difficult for the Super Eagles when they tried to play good football in the second half, but we also should blame ourselves for failing to convert the chances we got.

“Normally, we would have scored them more goals like five or six, but we don’t have that quality to give us that scoreline any longer,” he quipped.

Speaking further, Lawal said: “We have to put the result against Liberia behind us and prepare for the more difficult tie against Cape Verde. For sure, the away draw score result they played will give them enough confidence.

“The result will boast their morale in addition to the advantage of playing at home. For sure, Cape Verde has more psychological advantage and edge over the Eagles going into the Tuesday game.

“My fear again is that the Eagles have not been so impressive in away matches. However, I have the feeling that the Eagles have continued to improve. They can match their opponents even though I also know that it is not going to be easy for them,” he noted.

On the technical input from Gernot Rohr against Liberia, he said: “This has been the squad he has been playing so there is new in his input. There is also nothing new in the formation he played from his previous encounters.

“Again, I must say that both Rohr and the players have been very lucky that Lagos fans have changed. If it were during our days, they will find it difficult to withstand the kind of pressure they usually give to national teams.

“I am happy they are playing in Lagos because even the little pressure from the Lagos fans will bring out the best in them,” he argued.