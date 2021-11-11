Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia forward Odion Ighalo, is yet to report to camp, even as Twenty two players took part in the second training session of the Super Eagles ahead of their World Cup 2022 qualifiers game against Liberia in Morocco.

There are concerns over Ighalo honouring the call up which is his first since his decision to quit the team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but a team source hinted that he has communicated his availability for the game.

As at the time of filling in this report,Enyimba International goalkeeper John Noble has not hit the Eagles camp but officials have assured that he is expected to arrive later today.

Noble, who was called up as replacement for the injured Francis Uzoho is not expected to make the match day squad for the game.

Coach of the team Gernot Rohr made the players go through their customary shake up session before having them play against each other while the goalkeepers were put through their paces by trainer Alloy Agu.

Following the arrival of Victor Osimhen all invited outfield players took part in the training session.

