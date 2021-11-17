By Bunmi Ogunyale

Three-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are likely to be drawn against some African football super powers to finally punch her Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Nigeria, currently ranked as fifth best country on the continent in the latest World football governing, FIFA monthly ranking, secured her place as one of the seeded teams for the final round of qualifiers draw in January.

The Genort Rohr lads would likely to be pitched against lowly ranked countries on the global body ranking. These countries includes; Black Stars of Ghana, Pharaohs of Egypt and Mali.

The Nigeria managed to qualify for the knockout stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup following their one all draw against Cape Verde at Teslim Balogun Stadium last night.

Victor Osimhen puts the Gernot Rohr side ahead in the early minutes of the game but the visitors equalised few minutes later after Nigerian defenders went to sleep.

Returnee Odion Jude Ighalo and Victor Osimhen led Nigeria’s attack while Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon were saddled with midfield role.

Watford FC of England new signing, Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal just as he got cover from Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekiong and Leon Balogun as they marshal Nigeria’s defence.

Nigeria toppled Group C with 13 points ahead of Cape Verde who finished with 11 points, while Liberia and Central African Republic ended with six and four points respectively.

The knockout round of the qualifiers is slated for March 2022.

